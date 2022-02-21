Blast from the Past: Aerial Services

JANUARY OPERATION

“The summary of operations for January issued by “Qantas” states that during the month route passengers, single stages, totalled 159;

taxi passengers 12; freight (lbs.) 652; miles flown for month 10,283; total company mileage, all without injuries to personnel or passengers, 439,381.

The report continues:

“AIR TRANSPORT MILLENNIUM

“As the general interest In air transport grows, the query is being more frequently put as to whether a normal air service can be operated for any length of time efficiently, and at a profit, without the aid of a certain amount of Government assistance.

The theory that this can be done has been frequently put to the test, in many parts of the world, but in every instance with little or no success.

“Even when operating assisted by the most favourable conditions as in Western Queensland, a good deal, of progress has yet to be made before commercial aviation can be said to be self-supporting.

“When operating in districts where weather conditions are less favourable, and where other means of transport may have to be met in keen competition, the advance will be even slower and sacrifices of some magnitude will have to be made while awaiting the millennium.

“The attitude of this company towards the progress of aviation in Queensland is aptly and correctly put by Aircraft as follows:-

“The shareholder who does not look for an almost immediate profit on his investment is, alas! all too rare.

But he is not wholly extinct.

The shareholders in ‘Qantas’ have unanimously agreed to draw no dividend in respect of this last year’s profit.

Their decision is to put the money towards the support of, any new form of the company’s operations or any new aircraft venture which may seem likely to assist in the development of civil aviation in Queensland.

Here we see the true pioneer spirit in excelsis.

It is the only spirit in which the millennium of an unsubsidized air transport service-possibly ten, or even five

years hence-may be anticipated.”

TAXI TRIPS

Despite the business depression which the drought has caused to descend on Western Queensland, a number of useful trip’s aré being carried out each month.

In each case, there is a definite service rendered, the da>s of “sporting” and “stunt” trips having passed.

MAIL TRAIN OVERHAULED.

On the 20th January the Longreach-Rockhampton mail train was scheduled to leave the former town at 11 a.m.

At 10.30a.m. a station manager 35 miles out of -Longreach received an urgent wire in regard to the transport of stock which made it necessary for him to catch the 11, a.m. train.

After motoring to Longreach, where business was transacted, a “Qantas” taxi ‘plane was hired, Longreach being left at 12.15p.m.

The mail train was overhauled before it reached Barcaldine, 70 miles down the line, and the passenger duly transferred.