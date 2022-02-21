Radiographer says goodbye

Michael R Williams

Now retiring radiographer John Currie will be moving on to greener pastures as he makes his trip back home to Westbrook New Zealand.

Mr Currie has served as a radiographer in the Central West since he arrived in 2009.

“I couldn’t find a job in New Zealand when I qualified in New Zealand in 1998 – when my diploma came out there was an ad for a job in Shepparton, so I moved there,” he said.

“From there I moved around the country, I went to Griffith, Ballarat, and Alice Springs.

“Then I heard about a job in Longreach, when I came out and had a look I saw it was a good town.”

When Mr Currie arrived in Longreach, Central had been looking for a radiographer for two years.

“Every three weeks she [Former Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Jane Hancock] was looking for a new radiographer, she said “you can’t leave”,” Mr Currie said.

“So it’s her fault I’m still here.”

Throughout Mr Currie’s time in the Central West he was able to teach x-ray operators across the region something he may not have done elsewhere.

“That’s a different ball game that,” he said.

Mr Currie kept to himself, staying on call a lot in his beginning years – until one day he heard about a wool spinning class held at the Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre.

“Mother always did the spinning, I had never known her without a pair of knitting needles in her hand,” Mr Currie said.

“I was interested in having a go, and then I talked to one of the girls at work, and she knew Heather [President of the Longreach Arts and Culture Association].

“I came one day and they got me spinning, then Heather put some stuff in the show – you get first prize when you’ve got no competition.”

Mr Currie’s been an a-class radiographer, able to provide life-altering help even without the help of today’s technology.”

“It was when I was only when I was here about a week and a half, we had a trauma case come in by air,” he said.

“It was a c spine and l spine fracture we worked on – that was a highlight.

“Jane said, “It must be you, we don’t get stuff like that”.”

Mr Currie said the top three things he will miss from Longreach will be his job, the community garden, and the arts and crafts centre.

He hopes to come visit Longreach on a semi-regular basis.