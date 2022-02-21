Mobil owners get taste of outback

Michael R Williams

The Mobil in Barcaldine has new owners who are looking to bring a fresh approach to service in the outback.

Venkat Ashish Kumar Jonnada or Ash, Venkata Ram Prasad Yarlagadda or Ven, Bala, Gabbie, Keylen, and Arun Sai Ganji have made the trip up from Melbourne with the hopes of seeing more of Australia and its culture.

“There are much fewer people in Barcaldine and fewer conveniences than in Melbourne,” Ash said.

“We wanted to know more about the types of customers in a town like this – we want to know their taste, their languages, and cultures.

“This is why we chose as a team, to come to Barcaldine – we just want to see the sites in Queensland and to bring ourselves to meet new people, traditions, and cultures.”

The new team at the Barcaldine Mobil has been employing locals to help with their business venture.

“With a friendly nature, they are also working with us as a team,” Ash said.

Ash said that the team decided to work in businesses around Australia rather than backpacking when they were inspired by a friend in Melbourne.

“The cost of living is much higher in Melbourne,” Ash said.

“People are super friendly here.”

Ash and his team have been in Barcaldine for three months, and they are hoping to instil a new community group for Indian locals called Team Envision – they are hoping to, through that, share their Indian culture.