Big weekend of bowls

Bowls by Bones

Another busy weekend on the green last week with four championship games on Saturday, one game early Sunday, and another four on Sunday afternoon – oh plus social games as well.

I’ll start with Saturday’s Championship Pairs games, where we saw one very close game and the other game a blowout.

The close game we had Wayne’s World with Wayne Barbeler and Wayne Lewis taking on the fancied Tony Barbeler and Shawn Ryan. Wayne Barbeler had travelled back from Bundaberg for the weekend to play three comp games, and it was worth his trip with a great win in this game.

The report to this correspondent was that on one end the Waynes were down seven shots before Wayne B trailed the kitty for one shot to win the end and after surviving a scare on the last end they won the game.

The scorecard went missing, so I can’t report the margin.

The other pairs game was the game between the team of Peter Thurecht and Bub Barbeler versus Ian (Boof) Cameron and David Ramage.

Pete and Bub have been in fine form and the winner of this game progressed to the final, so the scoreline was a bit of a shock.

Pete and Bub won the game 42-8 with two ends not needing to be played.

To beat the ever-consistent Boof and Dave shows that whoever they meet in the final is in for a real battle.

Another game was a Championship singles game with Terry Harris playing George Kent.

Now this game resulted in a win for George and Terry was still a bit shell-shocked on Sunday.

George won the game comfortably but realistically George has all the experience, so trust me Terry, we all have bad days.

The other game was a pearler between Rodney Butt and Russell Brooke.

The score was tied on the seventh end but then Rodney edged away from Russell until he got to a handy lead of 19-10 on the 19th end.

After the 30th end, the scores were all square at 23 all.

At 27-26 Rodney scored three shots to go within one shot of a great win.

Russ scored a single shot but then scored four shots on the 36th end to win the game 31-30.

Quite often getting to 30 is the easy part, getting over the line with one more shot is the hardest task.

Then we came to Sunday morning, with the two Wayne’s (mentioned earlier) taking on John Hawkes and Peter Anderson in a championship pairs game.

Now the Wayne’s were on a high with their great win the afternoon before, but boy did they get a game.

It was Wayne’s world early on until Hawkesy and Pete got the lead on the seventh end.

After that point, they consistently got one or two shots and despite the Wayne’s hanging in there Hawkesy and Pete took an eight shot lead into the last two ends.

The Wayne’s (Barbeler and Lewis) scored on those two ends but the score finished up 21-16 to Hawkes and Pete.

The next game saw Bob Grant and Ray Penny take on Russell Brooke and Terry Harris.

Now Russ and Terry got out to a far margin but to Ray and Bob’s credit, they fought back to be 16-17 with five ends left.

Russ and Terry lifted and scored six shots to three over those last ends to win 23-19.

Now as if Wayne Barbeler hadn’t spent enough time on the green already, he came back out at 1.00pm to play a championship singles game against Cisco Llewelyn.

This game lasted 37 ends and it was Wayne early on, but Cisco was right there waiting and got to the lead at 22-20 on the 24th end. Wayne got the lead back at 24-22, Cisco got it back at 25-24 and took it to 29-25 in the race to 31 shots.

Wayne got it back to lead 30-29 but then Cisco tied the game at 30 all with a fantastic last bowl… but wait there’s more!

With six of the eight bowls played on the last end Cisco was one shot down, but he rested Wayne’s bowl to be holding game – with only Wayne’s last bowl to come.

Wayne delivered it and nudged the kitty and stayed with it to score one shot to win the game 31-30.

The last comp game was Justin Hunt against Andrew Watts. Wattsy played really well and Justin was a bit rusty early on, but after a few glasses of water to settle his nerves he found his form but Wattsy really put it to him.

The lead changed six times over the 32 ends played before Wattsy got stuck on 22 shots when the score was 22-23 and then Justin edged away winning the game 31-22.

A lot of PB’s on the green this week.”