Q&A with Senior Constable Scott Fayers

1. How did you end up in Blackall?

My wife did part of her nurse training out here in the Central West and spent some time and Blackall and had fond memories of her time and experience here. My brother also spent a number of years in Blackall teaching and as a member of the Blackall Magpies Rugby League team.

I had spent 6 years on the Gold Coast and decided that it was time for a work-life change and a position became vacant in Blackall and we decided to transfer to Blackall and have not looked back.

2. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Take your time but speak your mind.

Don’t leave things unsaid for good or bad.

3. What is something you do in your spare time?

My wife and I really enjoy just spending time in the yard and enjoying our gardening.

I have been involved in the Blackall Magpies Rugby League team over the last five seasons assisting as an FAO (First Aid Officer).

4. What is your favourite place in the Central West?

Lake Dunn

5. What would you consider your greatest achievement.

Privately, it is a well-balanced family life with our children having successful career options.

Professionally having the resilience to continue in what has been at times a very trying career path.