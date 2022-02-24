Council planning scheme seeking public input

The Longreach Regional Council are seeking local consultation on making major amendments to the Longreach Planning Scheme.

At this month’s council meeting, a list of key areas that require attention was compiled, and Council will be consulting the community extensively on their proposed amendments as well as seeking to identify other possible amendments to propose.

Council is aiming to mordernise the scheme to encourage development that sets the community up for the future.

Broad strategic matters, specific uses, building works, and operational matters, as well as some other small administrative amendments, will be a part of the process.

The major amendments to the planning scheme are typically expected to take up to two years.

The public consultation process will be made in several stages to identify issues and seek feedback relating to the current scheme and how it can be improved.

Mayor Tony Rayner said it was the right time to make improvements to the scheme.

“The planning scheme came into effect in 2015, so it’s timely to consider what’s changed in our region since then and how our community will develop in the future,” he said.

“We’ve noticed a surge in development applications over the past couple of years with that we’ve noticed a number of recurring issues that keep coming up.

“One of the aims of this process will be to address these common issues in a consistent way, where the scheme currently offers little guidance to Council or applicants.”

Some of the issues Council hopes to tackle with these amendments, include emerging strategic trends in tiny homes, bush camping accommodation, rural lifestyle lots, as well as guidelines around kangaroo chiller boxes, car parking, and exemption certificates for sheds.

The Mayor said there would still be some restrictions on what the planning scheme can address.

“We’ve been trying to improve the level of service we deliver relating to planning and development, and this project is aimed at building on those improvements,” he said.

“But certain aspects of the planning and development process are limited by state and federal legislation and remain out of our control.”

More information about the major amendments to the Longreach Regional Council planning scheme is available on Council’s website, at longreach.qld.gov.au/planning-scheme.