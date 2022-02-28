Maybe not a Garden of Doom: In Praise of Pigweed

Joanne Robertson

Remember the Garden of Doom?

While I couldn’t get any of my favourites to grow, one plant defied the odds and grew in a lush tumble over the side of the garden bed.

Pigweed.

It grew in every garden bed, and I didn’t even have to plant it.

It magically appeared.

At first, I pulled it out and fed it to the chooks, who’ve been a bit short on fresh greens with the drought.

But it kept growing, while all else around it failed.

Then I recalled an old yarn my husband told me about a young jackeroo putting a flock of sheep on the boss’ patch of pigweed over Winton way, many years ago.

The boss was not happy, since he had been living on mutton and pigweed.

It occurred to me that ‘weed’ simply means a plant growing in a place it wasn’t intended to grow.

While undesirable, being a weed doesn’t automatically make a plant inedible.

Still, you can’t be too careful.

This inspired me to look up pigweed online.

Scientifically, it is known as Portulaca oleracea, if you’re interested.

I learned that it requires relatively little water and soil nutrients and grows well in sunny climates.

I already saw that for myself.

The question was, could we eat it?

Turns out it’s not only edible, but very nutritious.

Known by the more palatable name, purslane or pursley, in gardening circles, pigweed is apparently more nutritious than spinach.

And I have to tell you, it certainly tastes better.

I’m munching on a sprig as I write this.

The succulent leaves also have more omega-3 fatty acids than some fish oils, which is handy when you don’t live within cooee of a decent waterhole.

In fact, I learned there are a whole lot of edible weeds out there, and eating them may well boost your diet, not to mention reduce the hit to your wallet.

Just take care before you put anything unfamiliar in your mouth.

If you’re not sure, find someone who might know.

The gardening society in Longreach would be a good place to start.

Meanwhile, pigweed (I have to say I’m kind of partial to the name, appetising or not) seems ideal for conditions in the outback, so I’ve been fostering it in my garden.

I’ve seen cautions that it can take over, but I have a simple solution for that.

Stop watering it.

Or feed it to the chooks.

I’ve taken to eating a sprig of pigweed a day and so far, so good.

And I don’t forget my chooks.

There’s plenty to go around at the moment.

I may end up being like that sheepman from Winton, living on mutton and pigweed.