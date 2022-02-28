New teachers at the Longreach School of Distance Education.

1. What is your name? Where are you from? What do you teach? What drew you to teaching?

My name is Mary Anderssen. My husband and I have been moving around southern Queensland for the last fifteen years. We have lived in many country towns including Murgon, Roma, Charleville, Stanthorpe, Brisbane, and now Longreach. I teach junior secondary English and History at LSODE. Whilst at high school my goal was to be a governess or become a teacher. At the tender age of sixteen, I started my first governessing job in Dingo and later moved to Springsure where I met my future husband. Some thirty-five years later, I completed my teaching degree and was fortunate to be offered work at Charleville SDE.

2. How would you describe your approach to teaching?

Teaching remote and local students is a challenge that I meet with enthusiasm, a desire to open avenues for academic achievement and personal growth and active listening to many of our family hopes and needs while delivering current curriculum.

3. Why did you choose to teach in Longreach? What are your thoughts on the outback so far?

My husband and I have been in Longreach for three weeks. People here are friendly and very helpful. Fortunately, we have air condition in our new home because the nights are hot.

4. How have you enjoyed your time so far? What extracurricular activities do you see yourself partaking in?

We are looking forward to becoming involved in community organisations as we adjust to a slightly different climate.

Hi, my name is Janna Judge-Seden, and I am extremely excited to be working at LSODE this year.

I have been a full-time classroom teacher for the past 13 years across years three to six.

My heritage is from the Torres Strait, however, I was born in Brisbane where most of my teaching has been based.

Teaching at LSODE, covers both my personal and professional learning journeys with Technology. I have already learned so much in these short few weeks. Even though I have pursued different professions in my life, I have always come back to teaching. I believe that to be a good teacher you need to teach each student holistically, encompassing their diversities. My favourite saying is, “I am sometimes a teacher, but always a student.” Which is very true for my journey this year here at LSODE. While I am a teacher of curriculum, I am very much a student of learning the ways of Distance Education.

Three years ago, I took up a Teaching position at Longreach State School because I always wanted to teach in a country town.

Coming to Longreach has been awesome, and I really love that there is so much history here and in the surrounding areas.

I find that there is so many things that one can get involved with, I am a volunteer for Ilfracombe Rural Fire Brigade, I frequent the local pool and go out to the Bike tracks on the Commons with my children.

My name is Katrina Duffey, and I am delighted to be here in Longreach.

My husband and I have moved here from Redcliffe, near Brisbane. Our children are still back on the coast but will come out here regularly for visits. My daughter is very keen to look into the possibility of becoming a Jillaroo next year.

I have taught for 17 years with this being my first teaching position in the country. I have come from a school that had over 1500 students, so this is a big, but welcome change.

I have taught across most grades and am loving teaching Visual Arts and English this year.

We chose to come to Longreach as we wanted to be part of a smaller town and travel throughout this amazing landscape. (It is lovely having no traffic lights!)

My husband and I are eager to become part of this wonderful community. I have joined the Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre, with plans to participate in more groups and events. My husband will be joining the SES and Men’s Shed.

We don’t just want to do our time here, we want to embrace it!