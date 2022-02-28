New riverside caravan park

Michael R Williams

Muddy Duck, a new caravan park that seeks to utilise the Thomson River will, unfortunately, not be ready for the beginning of the tourist season in March, but Co-Directors Andrew and Louise Seccombe hope it will be ready before the end of the year.

Mr and Mrs Seccombe have been locals for around 15 years now, but Mr Seccombe was originally born in Barcaldine.

Mrs Seccombe was transferred to work as a teacher in Longreach when the pair were in their mid-twenties, and since Mr Seccombe started ACLA Electrical Solutions.

In that time – they raised three boys.

“We were looking for businesses that we could leverage what we already do,” Mr Seccombe said.

“50 per cent here of what we’re doing [indicating the upcoming caravan park] is buried under the ground – which is what we already do week-in week-out.

“And we’re a fairly river rat family – we’re down at the river most weekends, going for a ski or swim.”

Mrs Seccombe said she and her family were grateful for the resource that is the river.

“Like I’ve often said, if we didn’t have the Thomson River, I don’t know how long we would last,” she said.

“It’s just so important to get close to the water or be near the water.

“We ski a lot, and we’ve often said, the river is an underutilised asset of Longreach, which is what the council is currently realising as well.”

Mr Seccombe said he and his team have had a lot of hurdles getting the project off the ground to get it to the stage its at.

“It’s a very ambitious project given its location,” he said.

Mrs Seccombe agreed noting that the park is in a flood zone.

“We had to make sure we dotted every I and crossed every T,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we wont be ready by Easter like we had hoped – but we’re hoping to capture some of this [tourist] season.”

With worker shortages and busy tourist seasons, Mr Mrs Seccombe said there would be a lot of “hard yakka” for their first few years of operation.

“From what I’ve heard, there’s a lot of travelling tourists such as Grey Nomads that may look for work as they travel,” she said.

“So we’re looking for night time managers and such.”

The pair also made the conscious decision not to have cabins as they require significantly more staff.

With these hurdles, the pair remain optimistic and excited about the project.

“The thing that’s caused us the most dramas, the river, is the thing that sets us apart,” Mr Seccombe said.

“For people to be able to get canoes and kayaks from us and be able to go up river that would be very exciting.

“We want to utilise that river as much as possible.”

Mrs Seccombe also set is was an exciting personal pivot for the pair.

“We’ve been involved with the Electrical Business for the last decade or so, it’s nice to have a new focus,” she said.

“It’s reiginited a new passion for our work life.”

Mr Seccombe thanked all locals that have helped in the organising of the park.