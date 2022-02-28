Will Smith aces King Richard

Movie Review: Hamish Hart

The game of tennis is a well-paced one; matches last upwards of four hours as the opposing sides continually bite at the bit to gain the upper hand and achieve ultimate victory.

Any good film should be treated the same, but ironically, King Richard fails to replicate the sport’s constant, engaging pace.

King Richard tells the true story of Richard Williams (Will Smith), the father of legendary tennis players Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) Williams, and how his teachings molded his daughters into the all-time greats they would become.

The road to its finale may be riddled with predictability; a crutch of any modern bio-pic, but King Richard paces itself in such a way where it doesn’t really matter how the film ends as the majority of audiences who went to see the film more than likely already know the end result and are only in attendance to witness the story of the man behind the sister’s respective successes.

If you’re looking for a film with an abundance of heart, look no further because King Richard makes tremendous use of its backstory as Will Smith delivers one of the greatest performances of his illustrious career, fully immersing himself in the role of Richard Williams. Smith seamlessly captures the essence of Richard by delivering heart-warming dialogues about the struggles he went through and how he won’t allow his past troubles to befall his daughters.

Sidney and Singleton also do decent jobs portraying Venus and Serena, and although they often feel like actors reading pieces of paper, both deliver passable performances nevertheless.

Should King Richard be nominated for Best Picture?

Probably not.

Am I upset that it is?

Far from it; the film feels incredibly disjointed and even tiresome in places, but much of its appeal comes from the actor’s abilities to immerse themselves in the roles of well-decorated athletes.

Will Smith steals the show with a standout performance in a career full of them, and Sidney and Singleton play each Williams sister well by exuding genuine emotion and chemistry alongside Smith.

The film is sadly brought down by monotonous pacing and a character personification so unsure of itself to the point where King Richard doesn’t know whether it’s a Richard Williams or Venus/Serena Williams story, leading to a movie that serves up nothing but untapped potential.

Full review available at www.movieswithhart.co