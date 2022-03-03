Queensland’s best water skiiers flock to the outback

Michael R Williams

A crowd amassing into the triple digits flocked the newly established Barcaldine Rec Park with the hopes of seeing the state’s best in radical water stunts.

This year’s Barefoot Ski Championships were held in Barcaldine, the novely of which inspiring locals from all over the outback to check it out.

Originally planned to be held in Mackay, the event was moved due to weed problem at the host’s site.

After hosting a number of come and try days in Barcaldine since the establishment of the Rec Park, Queensland Barefoot Association President Paul Bryce said the Association had found the park to be a perfect fit for the event.

“We had a member of our club who had been in close contact with the Barcaldine Regional Council and had kept a close eye on what was happening,” he said.

“We came out here in January, and it was quite an event – we reckoned it was a good place to come and host a competition.

“Our come and try days were well received by the town locals – we had 19 beginners turn up, and the town has really embraced us.”

Mr Bryce said he was deeply impressed with the design of the Rec Park.

“It’s world class from a water ski point of view,” he said.

“In all – not just barefoot – division: wake board, show ski, disabled, and tournament.

“Any of those divisions could come out here and host a competition.”

Mr Bryce praised the Barcaldine Regional Council for their ability to organise the event, which they had only known about a few weeks prior.

“We’re projecting to have a nationals [competition] in 2023,” he said.

Mr Bryce said the atmosphere at the event was “awesome”.

“This is the biggest crowd – spectator wise – that I’ve seen in my time in eight years,” he said.

“Thank you for letting us use this facility.”

Watersports Coach Brendan Paige said the facility was “absolutely unreal”.

“I’ve seen lots of different ski lakes, and this one is phenomenal,” he said.

“The length is perfect – you often see lakes that are a touch too small.”

Mr Paige said he had been training in Longreach, but this may be his new stomping grounds.

“Whether you’re on the coast or inland, having a body of water where you can practice water sports is unreal,” he said.

“It’s unreal for the community, it’s unreal for family.

“It’s a way to get out there on the water having a good time – everyone having fun in the outdoors is what it’s all about.”

Mr Paige said the organising committee and sponsors have done a great job.