Neil Fisher

No plant can add more of a tropical touch to a garden than that of the Canna Lily.

Canna Lilies have been part of Central Queensland streetscapes for many years, where they give attractive summer displays.

Some of the best displays can be found in Winton’s Vindex Street.

These robust and showy Lilies are widely grown for their striking flowers and ornamental foliage.

There are three general varieties of Canna Lilies available to local gardeners, the taller varieties growing up to two metres high. Gaining much popularity now are the dwarf varieties, with foliage shades of green to reddish shades or bronze and combined with a spectacular array of flower shades from single colours to brilliant, technicolour combinations.

That will definitely add a splash of the tropics to any garden.

More recently a series of medium-sized varieties have made their way into local nurseries.

Canna Lilies require a warm sunny position, and most importantly, humus-rich soil.

For those gardeners living in a frosty area, these plants will be quite prone to burning.

Canna Lilies are one plant that can be planted all year round in our climate without being troubled by summer heat or winter chills.

I would recommend that it is time to divide your Canna Lilies after three years of growth.

Propagation can be done by two methods, either by division of the roots or more correctly called rhizomes or by propagating the seeds during winter.

When dividing the rhizomes, remember to cut the flowering stems to ground level.

When fertilising Cannas, I have always found organic fertilisers – such as blood and bone – to be the best by far, and even well-rotted cow manure provides excellent fertiliser for these plants.

It should be remembered to water well after fertilising.

With the hot weather of summer, it is always recommended to mulch the plants and water them well during the dry periods.

Even during the dry, you still need to keep an eye out for the most common pests of the Canna Lilies, slugs, and snails.

While being a native of the West Indies and the tropical parts of North and South America, it wasn’t until the late 1800s, when the plants were taken back to England and cultivated, that the Canna Lilies fame as a versatile tropical garden plant came into being.

The word ‘Canna’ is derived from the Greek meaning of a type of reed or ‘kanna’.

This meaning is quite correct, as the Cannas are a water-loving plant and will grow right down onto the edges of ponds and dams.

Yet at the same time, Cannas can adapt to hot dry conditions.

These Lilies earned their common name of Indian Shot by the resemblance of their hard round seeds to shotgun pellets.

There are a number of Canna Lilies well worth a recommendation.

In the dwarf varieties there are 4 hybrids I would like to recommend.

* Annjee Baby – Salmon pink with splashes of lemon with green foliage.

* Coco Orange – Bright orange flowers with bronze-green foliage.

* Marjorie Cole – Pretty rose-pink blooms with the slightest flush of salmon with green foliage

* Tropical Red – Fiery red flowers with lush green leaves.

There are 3 medium varieties that I would recommend.

* Professor Wendt – Deep red blooms with magnificent dark purple-toned foliage over green.

* Tropicana – Bright orange and gold flowers with foliage that is a combination of vivid colours, with the new foliage emerging in a rich burgundy tone, and developing stripes of red, pink, yellow, and green as the plant matures.

* Yellow King Humbert – Deep yellow with splashes of orange with apple green foliage.

The 3 large varieties I would recommend are:

* Britannia – Ever-changing flowering yellow and orange with different colour formations with green foliage.

* Burbank – Yellow flowers with a few orange elongated splotches with tropical green foliage.

* Captain Cole – Deep vermilion blooms with broad green foliage.