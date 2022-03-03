Former correspondent celebrates 90

Jeff Close

Guests travelled from Townsville, Brisbane, and Longreach recently to help celebrate the 90th birthday of Elinor East.

Morning tea was held at the Winton Bowls Club, with catering in the capable hands of daughter Wendy Geddis and daughter-in-law Gayle East, who also made the cake.

A highlight for Elinor was the gathering of “family and lovely friends.”

For over 20 years, Elinor was a welcome sight in the district, notebook, and pencil in one hand and camera in the other, reporting Winton news for the Longreach Leader.

Elinor was born In Winton on the 19th February 1932, the eldest child of Jim and Margaret Mitchell of Teviot.

She was educated at home for her primary years and then completed Year 12 at PGC in Warwick.

“It was a long train trip – Winton to Rockhampton, Rockhampton to Brisbane, and then Brisbane to Warwick,” Elinor recalled.

Elinor married John East on 7 May 1953 at Teviot, so a 70th wedding anniversary is looming.

In acknowledging her three children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, Elinor thanked all for their attendance and put in an early date claimer for ten years time.