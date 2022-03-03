Big night at the wickets

Michael Lloyd

The Longreach Senior Cricket competition is coming close to an end, and an exciting match last Friday has sealed a finals spot for the Wellshot team.

RSL batted first and made 6/131.

Callum Jackson (41no), Tom Mclellan (26), and Matt Kinsey (25) got them off to a good start before a quick brace of wickets saw the score at 6/98.

A 7th wicket partnership of 33, between Jackson and Adrian Lenton (18no off 9 balls) saw the RSL finish with a respectable score on a seaming wicket which saw star all-rounder Robbie Johnston take 3/3 off 2 overs.

Championship holders Wellshot opened with Johnston (26) who top-scored amongst a top-order that got started but couldn’t go on with the job, thanks to some tight bowling headed by Lenton who backed up his batting with bowling figures of 2/6 of 2.

So it came down to the last over, the Wellshot needed 14 to win and Dave Owens had the ball in his hand.

First ball Alistair Emmott sent the ball over the ropes, 8 off 5.

Then a two and a single meant that it was 5 off 3 to win.

Owens fired up and restricted Trent Hoad to a dot ball and then sent his stumps flying out of the ground.

5 off the last ball needed, effectively new batsman Ian Moulds had to hit a six for a great victory.

Well not needing a sighter, Moulds duly sent the ball out of the ground and almost out of the Showgrounds.

An exciting end to a great game.

This week the Birdcage Hotel meets the Wellshot with the Cage boys hoping to secure a place in the final.

If they don’t win, it will come down to the Duck Street Shield against the RSL for who takes on the mighty Wellshot Hotel in the final.