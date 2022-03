Michael R Williams

The third annual Kim Anderson Swimming Carnival was held at the Longreach Aquatic Centrewith a strong turnout from swim teams all over Central Queensland.

Manager of the Aquatic Centre Amanda Ross said it was good to see a similar turnout to last year.

“That’s great considering the recent Covid scare,” she said.

“The kids swam really really well a lot of them got PBs.

“I think it was really successful.”