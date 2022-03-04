Man missing near Winton property

Police are asking for any information on a man who went missing from a property near Winton yesterday, as searches continue.

After extensive mobile and aerial patrols, including within dense bushland, police are still looking to locate 40-year-old Michael Carter who went missing from the homestead located on the Kennedy Developmental Road at Winton sometime between 9.00pm yesterday and 5.30am, Thursday March 3.

The man is believed to have left the property on foot and concerns are held for his safety and wellbeing as he has not made contact with family or friends and is believed to have limited water with him during heatwave conditions.

Michael is described as Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing prescription safety glasses.

Police are urgently appealing to Michael, or anyone who has information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Landholders wishing to assist with the search are asked to contact Winton Police Station directly on 46525130.