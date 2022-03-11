Big arts weekend in Longreach

By Michael R Williams

Locals can get excited as Griffith University is bringing an array of different artistic projects for those who are interested to sink their teeth into.

Notably, one event will be the first time Luminescent Longreach combines with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and the Queensland Conservatorium for a magical night of visuals and music.

Associate Professor and Deputy Director of Engagement Peter Morris said the Orchestra performs often in regional centres, and this year they will be kicking off the season with an inaugural event in Longreach.

“There’s a lot of exciting extras to it,“ he said.

“Because the weekend hosts an education program in both visual art, film, and music – we have 100 students involved this weekend.

“It’s this big, multifaceted arts event.“

Mr Morris said the Luminescent show on Thursday will be spectacular with the orchestras playing along with the light show.

“That’s really cool,“ he said.

“For anyone who’s seen the Luminescent show, it will be amazing.

“The idea is that it’s not a stuffy concert by any means.“

On Friday, the education program begins.

Mr Morris said the students would be people from Longreach and people from all over the State.

“On the Friday night, we’re doing a music social for anyone in town,“ he said.

“We have the town band on board and students from the high school and we’re just going to play music that’s fun.

“It’s for no other reason than to jam.“

Thursday 17 March

Orchestral Luminescence – Professional concert featuring QLD Symphony Orchestra and Queensland Conservatorium musicians

Venue: QANTAS Founders Museum 6:30pm – outdoors in the Airpark

The orchestra to play along with an excerpt of the Luminescent Longreach light show, as well as a diverse mix of classical music, film music, and Broadway songs.

The evening will also include presentations by the Griffith Film School and Queensland College of art.

Friday 18 March

11am School Concert for all students at both the Longreach Primary and Our Lady’s Catholic School – @ Longreach Civic Centre

The GURAP (Griffith University Regional Arts Program) commences in the afternoon with 100 students from Longreach, Mount Isa, Proserpine, Townsville, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Sarina, Charters Towers, and Sunshine Coast.

Professional development for local music and arts teachers

Evening ’music social event’ with all musicians in town invited (Town Band, students, teachers, community members)… This is purely an opportunity for music lovers to get together to play music with the QLD Symphony Orchestra and QLD Conservatorium students.

Saturday, 19 March

GURAP education program continues

Sunday, 20 March

GURAP and SHEP concert 2-4pm Longreach Civic Centre

Students presenting their work from the weekend including a concert, film presentation and art displays