Birdcage continues winning form

By Michael Lloyd

The Birdcage continued their good end of season form by again defeating the Wellshot Hotel.

In a low-scoring match, the Birdcage bowlers were able to restrict a strong Wellshot batting lineup and eventually bowl them out. Birdcage player of the match went to Kody Hunt for his great bowling and fielding.

This Friday is between the Longreach RSL and the Birdcage Hotel for the Duck St Shield, the year’s biggest grudge match, with the Grand Final on the 18th March between the Wellshot Hotel and the Birdcage Hotel.