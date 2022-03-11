Wowing the west

By Michael R Williams

Visitors far and wide came to Longreach with the express purpose of celebrating the achievements of women and discussing the issues they face currently as a part of the Women of the World Festival.

Organiser Cathy Hunt said the event went extremely well.

“We’ve just had the most amazing, positive feedback from everybody who participated,” she said.

“The way we measure events is on the impact on the people who attended, what it meant to them, and what they took away from the event.

“It will be a few days before we get all the feedback, but from the conversations we’ve had there have been very positive responses.”

In the opening event, speakers from the community visited the Longreach State High School to speed mentor the female students.

Ms Hunt said the teachers and students gave great feedback on this as an enriching event.

On the Friday night, Red Ridge held a fashion parade.

“It was a remarkable performance to celebrate Red Ridge’s Canvas to Catwalk collection,” she said.

“It was great to see art by local women and local women walking down the catwalk for the first time.

“All that set up the tone – weekend where you can do and say almost anything you want to, it was a very safe space where people were supported in what they do.

“The energy in the space was remarkable.”

Ms Hunt said she was impressed particularly by the panel discussion on climate change.

“I know it’s hard to discuss climate change in rural areas – so we looked at it from the perspective of mother nature,” she said.

“Everyone know what mother nature is and what it can do to us.

“Let’s challenge it from that perspective like Jodie Brown and her regenerative farming practices.”

The even has gone on to inform other works done by the organising committee, including a rural women photo collage project that will feature in Brisbane’s Powerhouse Museum.

Ms Hunt said it would come down to certain factors whether the festival would return, but she hopes it will.