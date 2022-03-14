Winton monsoon funding

Two Winton projects have secured $124,000 under this round of the Coalition Government’s North Queensland Recovery and Resilience Grants (Stream 2) because of severe impacts from the 2019 Monsoon Trough.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said that three years after this catastrophic event it remains a priority for the Government to support the region and build resilience.

“As part of the North Queensland Recovery and Resilience Grants (Stream 2), $124,000 in funding has been awarded to Winton projects for flood mitigation measures to stop run off on an applicant’s and neighbouring properties and controlling invasive weeds to minimise spread into Werna and Wokingham Creeks,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This funding will directly support locally led initiatives to improve land conditions through increased biodiversity, improve management of natural resources and ultimately increase the sustainability and viability of the region.

“Both projects are the result of extensive consultation with individuals, business owners, local government and the working groups established to support the implementation of the region’s long-term recovery strategy.”

Round two ($7.4 million) of the North Queensland Recovery and Resilience Grants (Stream 2) is now open with co-contribution grants of between $10,000 and $200,000 available on a competitive basis. Applications close on 29 April 2022.

For more information about the North Queensland Recovery and Resilience Grants (Stream 2) visit: www.qrida.qld.gov.au/program/north-queensland-recovery-and-resilience-grants-stream-two.