Funding for Winton roads

The Australian Government and Winton Shire Council will deliver a $16.2 million major road upgrade of the Winton-Jundah Road, to increase road safety while supporting quicker and more reliable trips year-round for commuters and freight.

The project will be funded on an 80:20 split between the Australian Government, under its almost $5 billion Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative, and the Winton Shire Council.

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the upgrade of around 37 kilometres of the Winton-Jundah Road complements other road safety upgrades currently underway in the region.

“Not only is this road key for local primary industries to get their produce and other goods to local and international markets, but it is a vital access point for visitors coming through and seeing what this part of Central Queensland has to offer,” he said.

“This is yet another example of the Australian Government investing in the road infrastructure regional Queenslanders need and deserve to stay well-connected to each other and to opportunities such as jobs, for businesses to seamlessly get their goods to markets, and to keep all drivers safe on our roads.

“This project is coming to life thanks to the Australian Government’s over $1 billion commitment to upgrading key road corridors in Queensland under ROSI.“

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said the project would ensure the road is safer and more resilient to wet weather, reducing the need to take lengthy detours and putting valuable time back into motorists’ days.

“Whether you are a truckie with a load of spoilable goods, or en route to a nearby job opportunity, having a wider or sealed road that is more resilient to flooding will give road users greater peace of mind that they’ll be able to safely pass through without disruptive detours,” he said.

“We are delivering a record $110 billion in infrastructure funding across the nation to deliver projects just like this, to get Australians home sooner and safer and underpin a stronger national economy.”

Mayor of Winton Shire Council Gavin Baskett said the Winton-Jundah Road upgrade will improve access to the world-famous Dinosaur Stampede National Monument at Lark Quarry.

“The Winton-Jundah Road project will increase accessibility and safety during wet weather events and help ensure year-round connectivity for tourists, freight and locals alike,” he said.

“Investing in road upgrades equals jobs, more cash flowing across local businesses, and a route that will better allow freight and tourist to come through and stop by our towns and attractions.”

For more information on the Australian Government’s Roads of Strategic Importance initiative, visit investment.infrastructure.gov.au/roads-of-strategic-importance.aspx.