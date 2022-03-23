Lloydy’s Serve

Michael Lloyd

I think the smaller the town I move to the busier I get!

Heading to Darwin some 16 years ago I thought life might be a little slower, but no.

Then when we decided to come to Longreach I thought there might be some weekends we just get to walk the dog and potter around the garden.

Well I have to apologise to the dog!

It’s been non-stop and last weekend was no different.

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra playing at the QANTAS Museum, into a weekend of music, film, and art thanks to Griffith University and our local teachers.

In-between we had the seniors cricket final between the Wellshot Hotel and the Birdcage Hotel, a visit from Queensland Cricket and Level 1 coaching course, the first Longreach races for the year, and then the first session of marching practice for the town band (look out for the bass drummer).

And now during the week, we have had a visit from Tennis Queensland to help upskill our local coaches in preparation for next term. Its all happening!

And while not all sport, hey wait till you have tried marching around with a bass drum strapped to an already oversized midriff, I wanted to emphasise how lucky we are out here in many ways.

So if you are a fencer, not the post and wire type, you might struggle to find a club out here in regional Queensland.

But if you are happy to have a go at something new and embrace what comes to town, you will never be bored again, and like me, you will owe the dog a few walks.

It was a great night last Friday, the final of the Longreach Senior Cricket Competition and fundraiser for Luke Miller and family.

There was a close contest out on the field, Harrison Moore had the tunes pumping, and we had the biggest crowd for a cricket match since the Bulls Masters visited several years ago.

There was a lot of generosity out there for the Miller family which was great to see.

Prizes were continually returned and random donations given over the bar, by people who are friends with Luke, know of him, and some who didn’t but just wanted to support a great cause.

It was really heart-warming and once again made me feel really proud to be part of this community.