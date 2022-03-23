Match Report

Michael Lloyd

The Longreach Senior Cricket Competition came to a head last Friday night with the Grand Final between the Wellshot and Birdcage Hotels.

The form from last season read Champions verse Cellar Dwellers, however the form this season gave a hint that this game might be a bit closer than one would think.

Both teams had victories over the other during the season, and after clinching the Duck St Shield, the Birdcage lads were confident of finishing off the season on a winning note.

Wellshot captain Roger Batt won the toss, sending the Birdcage into bat.

Ash Boyd headed up a strong batting line, but the game took a sudden downward turn with both openers making golden ducks.

The Birdcage needed to consolidate and Paul Donnelly, Joe Ryan, and Toby Wass got the score to a respectable 4/79 with the chance to launch into the last overs.

Unfortunately, the Wellshot bowlers had other plans, with Trent Hoad taking three wickets for four runs, ensuring the Birdcage finished with a below-par 88.

The Birdy’s bowlers didn’t give the game away though and bowled tightly, making the Wellshot batsman work hard for their runs. Roger Batt lead the charge with 33 retired hurt, after keeping his eye on the ball a little too closely.

The reigning champions once again showed their all-around strength winning the game in the 17th over with only one wicket down. Ben Emmott was named man of the match for his two stumpings and catch.

Many thanks to the umpires Jade Fuller and Cliff Baird, to the sponsors of the Longreach RSL, Wellshot Hotel, and the Birdcage Hotel, to Malcolm Sellick the best curator this side of Brisbane, and to all the players for a great season.

See you all in October!