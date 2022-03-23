Pixar tackles puberty

Hamish Hart

Pixar is back with their latest feature film, this time tackling the difficulties that come with growing up and the life-altering changes which affect your body.

Although Disney and Pixar have both handled the subject of growing up differently, neither have handled puberty in such an overt and effective manner.

Set in 2002 Canada, Turning Red follows the life of 13-year-old Meilin (Rosalie Chiang) as she struggles with a new-found family secret – being able to transform into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.

However, keeping this power proves to be more difficult than she could’ve imagined as her loving, over-protective mother, Ming (Sandra Oh), is never far away.

Turning Red has a high-octane energy to it that keeps the film at a steady pace, rarely slowing down or taking moments to step off the “pizzaz” pedal.

Director and writer Domee Shi pours her heart and soul into this coming-of-age tale by introducing relatable situations and characters that any child can identify with, as well as utilising its 2002 setting with references to products of yesteryear such as Tamagotchis to tell a clear, concise story which can relate to children of past and present.

The four leading friends all work off one another tremendously, perfectly translating their real-life friendship into a fictional setting in order to create one-liners that work wonders for the time period.

However, the quadruple exude an unnatural amount of energy which travels past the point of cute into irritating by the final act.

This is a tremendous shame as if the humour was handled with a little bit of extra care and subtlety, we could be talking about not only one of Disney and Pixar’s best but one of the greatest animated features of all time.

While the film doesn’t always have a consistent harmony, Turning Red more than makes up for it in passion.

Director Shi understands that not every animated movie has to be a comedic romp, opting to focus on the message behind the movie rather than providing jokes that don’t always land.

If you’re looking for an animated feature that anyone can relate to, Turning Red is high up on my list of recommendations and one that even made me tear up – yes, even me.

Full review at www.movieswithhart.com.