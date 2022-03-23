Tickets selling fast for road to rodeo

The highly anticpated Road to Rodeo has almost sold out.

Mount Isa Rodeo CEO Natalie Flecker said she was thrilled to hear accommodation at Longreach is almost at capacity for the Road to Rodeo weekend.

“However, being the home of big skies, we just had to create more options for travellers, event and rodeo fans, and so our Ticket and Tent experiences were born,” she said.

“Our tents are cabin style, and all twin share, fitted with 12 volt lights, fully screened and have a carpet floor.

“Inside are two foldout single beds, complete with all your bed linen, two chairs and a table; there’s shared amenities and street lighting is erected between the tents so it’s easy to find your way back home after a full day and night of rodeo sights, tastes and thrills.

“So, consider Longreach ready and welcome the world for Road to Rodeo.”