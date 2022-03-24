Surfs up at echo point

Longreach Jockey Club

The Longreach Jockey Club held their first meeting of the 2022 season on Saturday, with their beach-themed races attracting around 150 racegoers who witnessed some fantastic performances on the track and wonderful fashions and fun around the track.

The highlight of the day was Todd Austin’s up and coming star, Echo Point who won the XXXX Gold Publican’s Cup in emphatic style.

Echo Point, who formally trained with Gay Waterhouse in Sydney, was just having her fourth start for the Austin camp and stepped up to open company for the first time, winning by just over six and a quarter lengths over the bush champion Fabs Cowboy, and I Want To Be A Jeep ran third.

Echo Point who was heavily supported in the betting ring started $1.60 favourite, and came from last at the 600 metres mark to pull away to a very impressive win.

Echo Point is now headed to the Birdsville Cup on 11 April and will get in with the minimum weight of 56 kilograms and will be very hard to beat.

The day opened with an impressive win by Scenic Sight trained by Billy Johnson from Moranbah and ridden by Robbie Fareh.

Settling midfield in the run, Scenic Sight pulled to the outside to run late and knuckled down for a good win defeating Nixy’s Boy who came late down the outside to come second, and Zebonay – a much-improved run in third position.

Race two on the card was the first leg of a winning double for Todd Austin who combined with Ric McMahon on Rosaraya.

Rosaraya was having her seventh start in a race and had yet to run a place, but since joining the Todd Austing camp has improved in leaps and bounds to score impressively over Nelson Dorry, who came from last turning for home to be beaten by three lengths and Unleasher who finished in third position.

Race three was a popular local win for No Innuendo who took out the QTIS bonus for Mark Oates, owner Julie Eggling and gave Robbie Fareh his second winner of the day.

No Innuendo, who settled midfield down the back, again, found a good run in the home straight to come away to win against Blade Man who ran second, and Satine, the earlier leader, finished off in third position.

The final event on the program was a popular win for Mandeville Rocker, trained by Tony and Nathan Scoffield and owned by Snow and Marrie Hall of Barcaldine.

Mandeville Rocker arrived in the nick of time to beat Surprise Selection for David Rewald and Steven Galvin and Get In The Grove who finished third, also for David Rewald.

Mandeville Rocker was heavily backed from $3 to start $1.80 favourite and looked gone at the 300m mark where there were five horses in front of it.

But jockey Jason Missan didn’t panic, found a passage, and came away to win impressively.

Racing this Saturday returns to Alpha for their first of two meetings of 2022

It is always a fantastic day at the Alpha races, to found out more visit the Alpha Jockey Club on Facebook.