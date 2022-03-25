First round of touch sees big turn out

Longreach Touch Association
The scores for touch football this week are as follows:
Coops Troops defeated MGM 11-4
Best and Fairest were Dani Mudu and Lachie Moore
Young Yabbies defeated The Boomerangs 8-5
Best and Fairest were Charlotte Brand and Aron Rayner
Getaways defeated Un-Stop-A-Ball 22-1
Best and Fairest were Libbi Dolgner and Adam Hughes
The Cartel defeated Lights N Sirens 11-2
Best and Fairest were Maddie Richards and Rhett Harris
Try Babies defeated Bull Antz 13-4
Best and Fairest were Annie Jones and Matilda Baird
Will Joyce and Hughie Macintosh