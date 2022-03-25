First round of touch sees big turn out

Longreach Touch Association

The scores for touch football this week are as follows:

Coops Troops defeated MGM 11-4

Best and Fairest were Dani Mudu and Lachie Moore

Young Yabbies defeated The Boomerangs 8-5

Best and Fairest were Charlotte Brand and Aron Rayner

Getaways defeated Un-Stop-A-Ball 22-1

Best and Fairest were Libbi Dolgner and Adam Hughes

The Cartel defeated Lights N Sirens 11-2

Best and Fairest were Maddie Richards and Rhett Harris

Try Babies defeated Bull Antz 13-4

Best and Fairest were Annie Jones and Matilda Baird

Will Joyce and Hughie Macintosh