Big tennis turnout

Ben Galea; Tennis Club President

This Tuesday saw the biggest turnout of social tennis players for the year so far, probably thanks to a slight drop in the mercury!

Four and a half of the five courts were filled, meaning 18 players and even a few spectators.

And boy was the quality was on show!

We had some of ye old faithful’s, pro’s like Brian ‘Sav’ Savage, Joanne Warren and Helen Cooper, delivering the old style, low, ‘continental’ shots, proving that accurate ball placement so often trumps youth and agility.

The courts have also seen the return of other players, including Matt Worland who is recovering from injury, and Marlena Maier and Geordie Meekin who unexpectedly returned to town after a brief hiatus, much to our excitement. Longreach ay, it’s the place to be!

New faces at tennis include Ruth and daughter Matilda.

These two have really committed themselves and are improving each week.

We’re sad to hear that Paul Ishiguchi, a fiendishly talented and jovial player, will be moving away to his coastal home in coming weeks. He’ll be missed at the club.

With the weather cooling soon, we’re expecting the weekly turnout to continue rising, even with the social and sporting calendar already full to the brim!

To parents out there with aspiring young’ens, we’re about to hit go on the kids coaching program, keep posted on the Longreach Tennis Club facebook page – tentative plans are for Tuesday afternoons from Week 2 of Term 2.