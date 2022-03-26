Mayors Column

Tony Rayner

Good to back with after another busy fortnight at Council.

Among other things, we said goodbye to outgoing CEO Mitchell Murphy.

Mitchell has been a progressive and dynamic CEO, and we wish him all the best in his new role.

We also welcomed our Acting CEO Scott Mason, who will be with us until a permanent appointment is made.

Scott is an accomplished local government executive, who has previously held CEO positions at Central Highlands Regional Council and Diamantina Shire Council.

Peak Services have been appointed to recruit a new CEO and we anticipate the position being advertised in the next week or so.

We were thrilled to receive the bronze award at the 2021 Australian Tourism Awards in the Visitor Information Services category.

It’s great recognition for our hardworking Tourism team, and in particular the team at the Longreach Explore Centre (Visitor Information Centre).

The only way to be nominated at the national awards is to win gold at the state level.

Longreach was also represented by Mitchell Grass Retreat in the New Tourism Business category.

We have a small Visitor Information Centre, but a significant one – they work very hard and provide an important service.

Longreach Region attracts over 306,000 visitors a year, who spend $227.2m in our region.

Our Tourism team plays an important role in helping those vital visitors to our region and the contribution they make to our economy. A big part of our submission was also about our Covid response, and how the team went about providing accurate information and keeping up to speed with a constantly changing tourism landscape.

The Deputy Mayor, our Economic Development Officer and I attended the Western Queensland Alliance of Councils (WQAC) Annual Assembly in Charleville recently.

The 22 Councils of the Western Queensland Alliance share many challenges, and the assembly is recognised by state and federal governments as being a significant voice for rural and remote Australia.

At the assembly, we heard from both major parties about what’s in store for our region if they’re successful at the upcoming federal election.

There were lots of other presentations, but one of the discussions that stood out was around how to get some progress on addressing the housing challenge by working together as an alliance.

It’s an important issue for all the Councils, and the Deputy Premier announced a partnership agreement with the alliance to financially support the development of Local Housing Action Plans as part of the organisations approach to addressing the housing challenges in Western Queensland.

It’s almost time for the first round of our bi-annual Community Forums for the year.

They’re very important not only to Councillors but also to staff.

It’s important to us that we hear from as many different voices as possible, in each of our communities.

We’ll be in Yaraka at 1pm and Isisford at 5:30pm on Tuesday 5 April, at the town halls; followed by Ilfracombe at 6:30pm on Wednesday 6 April, at the Rec Centre; finishing with Longreach at 5:30pm on Thursday 7 April, at the Civic Centre.

Check our online events calendar for more information by visiting longreach.qld.gov.au/events.

Before I go just a reminder that if you haven’t already received your rates notice, please get in touch with us straight away.

You can get a ten percent discount on your rates if you pay on or before Monday 4 April.

As always, there are payment plans available – and I encourage you to get in touch with us directly for more information.

I’ll be back with another column in two weeks.

Until then, you can find direct emails and phone numbers for me and each of my fellow Councillors at longreach.qld.gov.au/elected-members. If you want to know anything at all, reach out to one of us – or contact Council directly on (07) 4658 4111 (24hrs), or via email to assist@longreach.qld.gov.au.