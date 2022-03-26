Supporting Isisford’s drought resilience

The Isisford community will be nearly $30,000 better prepared for drought as they have secured their part of the $5 billion Future Drought Fund for their ‘Bright Spaces, Bright Faces’ renovation project for the Isisford District Hospital Museum and Multi-Purpose Centre.

This comes as a part of the second round of the Networks to Build Drought Resilience program, Connecting Communities Australia has secured ‘Bright Spaces, Bright Faces’ renovation project for the Isisford District Hospital Museum and Multi-Purpose Centre.

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said that the Networks to Build Drought Resilience program focuses on local initiatives to enable agricultural communities to be better prepared for the impacts of drought.

“Something as simple as improvements to the local centre where people gather and share knowledge helps to build drought resilience here in Isisford, but it also benefits the entire Australian agriculture sector. The stronger individual communities are, the more robust our industry becomes as a result,” he said.

“This program funds events like community field days, training, and small-scale infrastructure that will facilitate and enable networking – we know how vital halls and community centres are as hubs in times of crisis.”

The program is being delivered in partnership with the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal.