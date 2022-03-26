CQ’s MOST UNUSUAL FLOWERING FRUIT

Neil Fisher

Have you ever seen this plant or know what it is?

The plant in question is known as a Dragon Fruit or Hylocereus undatus and is best described as an epiphytic cactus.

The Dragon Fruit or Hylocereus undatus is an epiphytic cactus, which is a plant with fleshy stems that can grow up into the canopy of trees like a creeper.

Dragon Fruit is grown in tropical regions around the world for its interesting fruit, and you may have seen the fruit in your local supermarket.

The fruit is often maroon coloured, about the size of a Paw Paw, and has a scaly appearance.

The fruit is a great addition to fruit salad, it has a sweet taste like Watermelon and like many of the melons, and it tastes great cold.

Yet now this fantastic tasting fruit has been successfully grown in Central Queensland.

In fact, Dragon Fruit is now being grown in gardens in both eastern and western parts of CQ.

Then earlier last month I spoke with Ilfracombe gardeners George and Jacqui Woodfield about growing Dragon Fruit in the Outback. They have been growing the Dragon Fruit for about three years from a cutting of a plant in a family member’s garden in Rockhampton.

Their Dragon Fruit is planted on the southern side of their garden, but it is protected from the hot afternoon western sun, as it dehydrates it and burns it.

George said that they had tried a few locations within their garden before deciding that the southern side of their garden was the best location for their Dragon Fruit.

When asked about any other tips for successfully growing Dragon Fruit in Central Queensland, George recommended watering the Dragon Fruit with a small spray, to assist in creating humidity.

Plus George said, “the one thing we have learnt is that ants are the Dragon Fruit’s friend, so don’t try to get rid of all the ants off them”. Like most epiphytes, the Dragon Fruit will need organic-rich soil to grow in with reasonable drainage.

For the best results, the garden soil pH should range between is 6.5 to 7.

The recent rain that Ilfracombe has received has seen their Dragon Fruit just starting to fruit again.

Dragon Fruit thrive on the rain and humidity.

While the fruit of this plant is a good reason to have one in the garden, I think the best feature of the plant is the flower.

It buds up like a waterlily, and when it opens it produces that unique dragon-like flower.

It blooms only at night and like many waterlilies, the flower will only last that night.

The plant needs nighttime insects for pollination so a planted position that has natural night light is best for the plant to set fruit.

HAIRY PROBLEM

At the moment many Eucalyptus varieties growing throughout Central Queensland are infested with hairy caterpillars or itchy grubs. Most people would not even notice this pest, but with the strong winds we have received this last week, I have had numerous enquires about what has caused people to have large welts that were extremely itchy while out in the yard.

The caterpillar of the Euproctis family builds large paper-like sacks, usually in forks of branches, containing hundreds of the caterpillars. It is the fine hairs of the caterpillar that fall from the nests that can cause extremely uncomfortable skin irritation.

With the strong winds that occurred this week, the trees containing these caterpillars can be up to a hundred metres away.

You should avoid handling hairy caterpillars or material, which they have been in contact with. Most hairy caterpillar infestations are usually short-lived and should be left undisturbed unless they are causing a problem.

If you do need to remove these insects from trees in your own yard I would recommend using a reputable pest control officer, if you do it yourself always where suitable protective clothing, including eyewear and gloves.

I have found the most successful insecticide to spray and kill these caterpillars is Pyrethrum, as it is the only chemical that seems to penetrate through the hairy caterpillar’s fine hairs.

Note: I have always found a product called Stop Itch to be the best cream for stopping the irritation.