Qna with Brooke Miller

1. How did you end up in Barcaldine?

My family arrived in Barcaldine in the heat of January in 1986 after my father received a promotion with Telecom.

Our family of six had to stay in a small caravan until our house was ready.

I can assure you at the point we certainly weren’t looking to stay as long as we have.

After 36 years we are still here and the next generation of O’Donnell-Millers are now enjoying the delights Barcaldine has to offer.

2. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

This is a hard one for me as I believe you continue to learn throughout life and you’re always getting great advice from people who have experienced more than you.

Keep an open mind, take in the advice and use what works for you and your life.

3. What is something you do in your spare time?

Between work, children’s sports, and volunteering for local organisations, I don’t have a lot of spare time.

I do however love to catch up with my family, mow the lawn, and SLEEP!

4. What is your favourite place in the Central West?

My favourite place in the Central West would probably be having a coffee on my verandah in the morning when the autumn change comes through, usually late March or early April.

We have a beautiful yard and gardens, and the weather is amazing!

Cool, calm and relaxing.

5. What would you consider your greatest achievement?

My greatest achievements are my three beautiful children.

Raising children in today’s world has brought many challenges, and I know there are many more to come.

My husband and I work hard at providing opportunities for our children and try to encourage some old school-manners and respect others.

Hopefully, we’re doing a good job so far and have the strength to continue to empower our next generation.