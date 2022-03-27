A Particularly Avian Day at Arundel

Joanne Robertson

While on the way up to the shed this morning, the better half spotted one of our geese, headless, beside the fence.

A lone eagle feather hinted at the goose’s fate.

Sure enough, on his way home he saw an eagle tearing at the remains of the goose.

Nature can be cruel and predation is one of the crueller realities.

This made me think of the various birds who share Arundel with us, for happily, nature can also be kind, so on a cheerier note, let me describe what seemed to be a particularly avian day.

As if called into sight when they were called to mind, our feathered friends seemed to come out of the woodwork.

Or branches, as the case may be.

It started with some hawks soaring overhead as I had a morning walk.

I watched one sail past the cattle in the mare paddock and, seeing its trajectory, I kept my eyes patiently on the windmill, winking brilliantly in the morning sun.

Sure enough, the hawk sailed past the windmill, a perfect outback icon in the morning sun.

Almost as iconic as a windmill at sunset.

Another familiar sight here is topknot pigeons perched in a row on the power line.

There were eight or nine sitting together this morning against a backdrop of wispy cloud, another iconic moment.

And you can’t get more Aussie than a magpie.

This morning, one was defending what he clearly saw as his turf—the antenna on our roof.

For once his target wasn’t human but avian.

When some lousy jacks tried to roost alongside him, he got tetchy and flapped at them, though he didn’t dive-bomb, fortunately for them.

When the opposition flew off to a nearby tree, the magpie shot off in disgust, no doubt seeking some privacy in the yard of my in-laws.

Now you may know lousy jacks by a different name.

I’ve heard them called both happy jacks and parson birds, though, with their gangsta faces; I can never associate them with anything churchy.

My nightly sunset walk brought more iconic avian moments.

A willy wagtail cheekily wagging that tail on a stump in the paddock.

One of my favourites.

They never fail to put a smile on my face.

A mob of galahs, squawking as they flew overhead, flashing pink and grey in the setting sun.

Another favourite.

A peewee and a hawk sharing a dead tree.

Not exactly iconic, but the peewee got points for brass, sitting there so comfortably with a predator several times his size.

Last, but not least, an eagle perched on a craggy branch in a faraway tree, possibly with an eagle eye on another goose.

Not quite Tennyson’s eagle on the edge of the sea, but a very outback sight.

I just hope this particular thunderbolt doesn’t drop on the same target twice.