Greens announce housing advocate Ellisa Parker as their candidate for Maranoa

The Greens have announced local housing advocate and founder of the “Housing is a Human Right” campaign Ellisa Parker as their candidate for Maranoa in the upcoming federal election.

Parker, who has worked in conservation, farming, and community outreach, including for the multi-faith Australian Religious Response to Climate Change working group, says the major parties cannot be trusted to deliver for rural and regional Queenslanders.

“Rural areas like ours have a beautiful landscape and strong sense of community like nowhere else, but we’re neglected by the government when it comes to public services, infrastructure and jobs,” Ms Parker said.

“The Labor and Liberal parties are more interested in looking after themselves and their corporate donor mates than tackling climate change or bringing down costs of living.

“Alongside Penny Allman-Payne, a public school teacher from Gladstone who only needs a 1.5 per cent swing to join Larissa Waters in the Senate, I’m running for the Greens because we’re not afraid to fight for ordinary people.”

Ms Parker founded the Darling Downs Affordable Housing Association in 2020, she said she did so after seeing local social housing that was unsafe for habitation or sold off without being replaced.

“The Greens are the only party with a fully costed plan to end homelessness by building a million quality, affordable homes over the next 20 years, capping rent increases and banning no-grounds evictions,” she said.

“By making billionaires and big corporations finally pay their fair share of tax, we can deliver free childcare, bring dental and mental health into Medicare, and create hundreds of thousands of good jobs tackling climate change.”