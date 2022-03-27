Longreach Visitor Information Centre wins Bronze at Australian Tourism Awards

Longreach Regional Council

The Longreach Explore Centre (Visitor Information Centre) has taken out Bronze in the Visitor Information Services category at the 2021 Australian Tourism Awards, held on the Sunshine Coast last weekend.

The only way to be nominated at the national awards is to win gold at the state level, and that’s exactly what happened last year when the Longreach Explore Centre took our Gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

The centre was up against some stiff competition at the national awards, and in the end, Tasmania’s Wonders of Wynyard Exhibition and Visitor Information Centre and Victoria’s Bendigo Visitor Centre took out Gold and Silver, respectively.

Mayor Tony Rayner said the award was worthy of recognition for a very hardworking team.

“We have a very small Visitor Information Centre, but a very significant one” he said.

“They’re a small team, but they do a big and important job assisting over twenty thousand visitors a year.

“They provide a great service, not just to visitors but to our Tourism industry as well, and this award is worthy recognition of their efforts.”

Leigh Hook, Council’s Executive Officer, Tourism, said she was surprised by the result.

“We were up against some really tough competition from all over Australia” she said. “So to come away with an award is such a great result for us,” she said.

“I’m so thrilled to be bringing this award back to Longreach to share with my team.”