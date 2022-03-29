Barccy local runs for Maranoa

Michael R Williams

Well-known Barcaldine Labor member, Dave Kerrigan has announced it will be he who runs for the seat of Maranoa against the Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud.

Mr Kerrigan has stated it is his local knowledge that will make him a better representative for our area.

“As a Barcaldine local for 40 years, I have seen our community neglected for far too long by the Morrison Government,” he said.

“And this local knowledge enables me to be the community voice to Canberra, as opposed to Canberra’s voice in Maranoa.

“People in Maranoa are doing it tough, that’s because cost of living like petrol and groceries, have skyrocketed.”

Mr Kerrigan stated he will aim to deliver, along with an Albanese Government the Maranoa community real secure jobs, cheaper childcare and cheaper bills.

“Make no mistake, the LNP Government have been missing in action when it comes to listening and acting for the people of Maranoa,” he said.

“Scott Morrison has neglected regional Queensland and we are literally paying the price for it.

“I am out there talking to the people of Maranoa and telling them about Labor’s plan to deliver local secure work, free TAFE, bring manufacturing back, and to make sure people in the community have better access to GPs and healthcare.

“We know that what makes a community thrive are the arts, sports, tourism and agriculture.

“These are all at the core of Labor values, and why I put my hand up as a Labor candidate.

“An Albanese Labor Government will support and nurture regional communities in Queensland so they can have a better future.”