Millar argues for small business commissioner

Michael R Williams

In parliament, Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar argued for mall Business Commisioner be instated with a permanent office.

He claimed this was an essential service to outback Queensland.

Small business is the backbone of every regional and rural community,” he said.

Equally, the Small Business Commissioner needs to be unshackled from the bureaucrats of any government department

and the games they seem to play.

“When small business owners seek help from the commissioner in resolving an issue with a state government department, they need to know that the Office of the Small Business Commissioner is truly independent and unshackled from both politics and the administrative elites of the day.

If the dispute is with a government department, they want an independent officer who has the rights and resources to access information from the department on their behalf. ”

Mr Millar said he was aware of constituents in such situations.

“It is the local country newsagent being threatened by large suppliers into spending a small fortune to display that supplier’s products in a certain way,” he said.

“It is a small shop tenant being bullied by large out-of-town landlords.

“It is small suppliers and contractors being paid on unfair and extended terms by big business.

“They feel they cannot protest at the treatment or they will lose work.”

Mr Millar gave an example.

“When we were building the Landsborough Highway north of Longreach about 30 kilometres to the Darr River, a small business—well, a medium business in Longreach—owned by a well-respected family who had been there all their life was caught up in a dispute with a head contractor that was not from Longreach,” he said.

“They went a long time without being paid properly.

“This is where I think governments do need to step in.

“Where the Department of Transport and Main Roads is releasing money to build roads, they have to make sure the contractor pays those smaller contractors on time.”

Mr Millar said the Moore family had to put up with the Governmental neglect for two years.

“A well-respected family inLongreach—had to endure trying to keep people on but they were not getting paid. There is a

responsibility to make sure they get paid,” he said.

In order to prevent this from happening again, we need all of the things I have mentioned

addressed: independence, a clear definition of the beneficiaries of the office and a clear definition of its

duties to those beneficiaries. There also needs to be some muscle in the law to compel the release of

information. Finally, it will need the staffing and funding to take this role on properly, including providing

small business with clearly communicated advice.

I truly welcome this bill—I truly do—but the test will be in the tasting, as they say. I do fear this

legislation, while well-intentioned, is too vague and will not do the job that is necessary for our small

businesses. I hope the powers that be do not use it to run protection for themselves, and I hope the

minister will fight to reinforce the office and give it some true muscle. I commend this bill to the House.