Michael R Williams

The woolshed is back open for another season and locals have been clamoring to try the new menu, this week featured a thai buffet.

Longreach Woolshed operator Jay Huxley said the event booked out very quickly.

“It could not have gone better from our perspective,” he said.

“Last year was an adventure for us because we didn’t know what to expect.

“Coming into this season, we’ve got a little bit more of an idea what we’re up for, and looking to step it up from there.”