Council News

The following are decisions made at the Longreach Regional Council meeting.

Corrine Ballard has announced she will be stepping down from her role as Executive Assistant to the CEO. Council thanked Ms Ballard for all she has contributed to the role.

Council welcomed new Acting CEO Scott Mason.

Council has decided to send a $100,000 cheque to flood victims in South East Queensland. Mayor Tony Rayner elaborated stating that South East Queensland has helped Longreach during times of drought and that it’s “good to see our support going down there”.

Council will now be looking to record the number of votes for and against certain agenda items in their meeting minutes. This will include the option for councillors to share their name on an item they do not agree with.

Council is currently in discussions with Griffith University on developing their relationship and building projects in ecotourism, as well as, arts and culture.

Council has approved the Isisford Fishing Club to erect numerous yellowbelly fish statues at the entry points of the town. The project will be fully funded by the fishing club.

Only $1000 was granted to the 4LG Western Appeal despite the request for $4000.

The full $5000 was granted to the Isisford Woold and Sheep Show.

The Longreach State High School drama class have not been granted their application that totalled $2,150 as they were not considered intelligible for community donations along Council’s guidelines.

The Longreach RSL Sub-Branch have been granted $4,389 to host the Anzac Day ceremony at Edkins Park.

Council decided there would be no further rounds of the RADF with early allocations to be made in the next financial year.

Mayoral donations of $350 were granted to the following children: Alix Heslin to compete at the 12 years North West Touch, Abby Wake to compete at the North West 10-12 Swimming, and Ryan Jackson to compete at the North West Rugby League championships.

Council will be looking to lobby the Department of Transport and Main Roads for further funding stating the Longreach – Jundah Roads need to be widened from four to six metres.

Council is looking to commence minor upgrades to the Isisford Water Treatment Plant.