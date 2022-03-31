Council News

The following is news taken from the Barcaldine Regional Council meeting.

Council is working in tandem with the Flinders Shire Council to finish work on Torrens Creek Road to help seal and widen the road after flood damages.

Council has looked into issues regarding power shortages in northern and eastern parts of the region. Ergon energy officials have stated they have looked at temporary solutions such as sharing load between phases. However, much of the issue has come down to the feeder line between Alpha and Jericho. A replacement may take up to three and a half years to install. Council is investigating other solutions.

“We think the solution shouldn’t take three years,” Mr Dillon said.

Mayor Sean Dillon complimented the RAPAD chair, Tony Rayner on what he called “the most positive, proactive, and engaging council meeting he’s been to”.

The Barcaldine Regional Council will this week announce the three recipients of Westech Scholarships recipients, including an apprenticeship to be had in Barcaldine.

Contractors are currently working on upgrades to the Alpha-Jericho water treatment plant, with plans for upgrades for all of the region’s plants.

Council is looking to purchase a radio phone for Muttaburra for moments of emergency when communication lines are down.

Council will head into a lease arrangement with the Muttaburra Men’s Shed for the property at 34 Edkins St and will not proceed with the sale of the property.