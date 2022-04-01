Greens candidate to fight for health rights

Michael R Williams

Mareeba Agricultural College graduate and Greens Candidate Ellisa Parker is looking to secure your vote at this year’s election.

“Although I have always had a strong drive for social and environmental justice, I never imagined I would one day be a political candidate,” she said.

“I was pretty happy being a grassroots noisy change-maker, but like most people, I got sick of watching our political representatives let us down.

“I felt it was time for a change, so I decided to step up and throw my hat in.”

Ms Parker said she wished to get into politics to face three issues in the Maranoa region, affordable housing, access to bulk-billed medical care, and building regional communities’ resilience to climate change.

“I’m very passionate about improving access to affordable housing,” she said.

“The Green’s fully-costed housing policy would deliver 1 million quality, affordable public homes across Australia over the next 20 years, where rent is capped at 25 per cent of income and tenants are given a lifetime right to their home.

“We’ll also introduce a cap on rent increases and abolish ‘no-grounds’ evictions, improving security for renters.”

Ms Parker noted health wait times as a major issue in rural Queensland.

“I believe everyone in our community should be able to properly address health concerns in a timely manner,” she said.

“The Greens have a plan to bring dental and mental health into Medicare and eliminate out-of-pocket health expenses in diagnostics and tests, including x-rays and MRIs.

“I will work hard to ensure that our Maranoa communities have access to well-funded preventive care, multidisciplinary teams and networks, and co-located services (where a group of essential services is located in the same building or area).”

Climate change is also on the list of important issues for Ms Parker.

“To me, clean air, water, and healthy soil are basic human rights,” she said.

“I was blessed with growing up in wide-open spaces in the Tweed Valley and then visiting my grandparent’s farm at Woodenbong NSW, and I truly believe we must protect our rural and regional assets from climate change.

“The Greens are the only party with a plan for 100 per cent publicly owned renewable energy by 2030.

“We’d also invest in public transport and reforestation, and create thousands of secure, well-paid jobs by investing $12 billion to modernise and expand green manufacturing in Queensland in green steel and mineral processing.

“All of the Greens’ policies are fully costed by the Parliamentary Budget Office.

“Our plans are funded by scrapping the Liberals’ Stage 3 Tax Cuts for the super-wealthy and introducing a 6% tax on the wealth of billionaires and a “Tycoon Tax” on multinational corporations like Apple.”

Ms Parker believes the Coalition has “neglected” western Queensland.

“I feel there is a pattern of a cash splash before each election, followed by broken promises,” she said.

“Right now the cost of housing is skyrocketing.

“The Coalition Government has failed to invest in public housing, and their only solution is a deposit grant, which enables people to purchase more expensive homes with less money saved, pushing first home buyers into greater levels of debt.

“The Coalition’s unfair tax system just helps investors to buy up homes, pushing first home buyers out of the market and making it easier for someone to buy their fifth home than their first.”

Ms Parker said the Coalition has also neglected the health of people in rural Australia.

“Millions of Australians skip seeing the dentist each year or are locked out of seeking mental health support because they can’t afford it,” she said.

“In 2013, the Coalition Government ripped billions of dollars out of our public hospitals which have never been returned.

“Meanwhile, they use public money to prop up the big private health insurance corporations to the tune of $7 billion every year through the private health insurance rebate.”

Ms Parker said protecting and strengthening our agricultural and natural resource sector is essential.

“I’d love to see the Greens’ plans for greater farming resilience and regenerative agriculture implemented, including the $25M Carbon Farming Futures grants program,” she said.

“I believe we also have the opportunity to learn from First Nations people who have significant wisdom in caring for our land and building resilience against fires, floods, and droughts.

“Our plan to strengthen environmental protection laws and introduce an independent environmental watchdog would also help safeguard our beautiful region and guarantee clean air and water, healthy soil, and vibrant, resilient communities for generations to come.”

Ms Parker is also a big fan of the arts.

“I love seeing projects like the silo trail, opera under the stars, and Indigenous heritage,” she said.

“The Greens have a strong track record of fighting for better funding for small and medium arts organisations, and fair pay for artists and musicians.

“Most importantly, I believe each community in the Maranoa electorate needs to be empowered to self determine how they want their towns to look and feel.

“Unlike both major party candidates, I don’t take corporate donations, so I only work for you.

“I will listen to the community and work hard to bring your ideas to life.