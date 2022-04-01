Outback in the abstract

Michael R Williams

The beautiful and profound art work of Jundah artist Donna Rivers will be on full display at the Grasslands Art Gallery in Tambo, an exhibition that is certain to soar.

This will be Ms Rivers first solo exhibition.

Gallery promotions officer Alison Shaw said the gallery likes to have a variety in their program and to support regional artists like Ms Rivers.

“Donna’s work is just stunning – just the way she creates is amazing,” Ms Shaw said.

“I think this will make a very colourful and very entertaining exhibition.

“She just sort of creates – as she says herself, she just sort of starts.”

Ms Shaw described Ms Rivers’ approach to art as instinctual.

“She’s self taught, but I think this will be a big moment for her as an artist,” she said.

“It will be great to have more eyes on her work.

“I just think her work is so refreshing; I’m really exited about this exhibition, I think it’s going to be stunning.”

The exhibition will be at the Grasslands Art Gallery in Tambo until May with a free event on tonight at 6.30pm.