Legend’s graves shown care

Michael R Williams

Upon hearing his great-grandparents were a part of outback Australian history, Townsville Peter Finn, and his family, made the trip to the Longreach cemetery.

His great-grandparents, Paddy and Jane Finn are well-known for having transported the famous Wellshot Hotel in Ilfracombe.

“It’s a little bit unusual, my father never told us about Paddy, Jane, and the Wellshot Hotel until he was 86 and in a nursing home,” Mr Finn said.

“But he wanted to do a clean-up on their graves, but he was physically unable to.

“He passed away a couple of years ago, so in his memory [Peter’s dad], to have a cleanup.”

The Wellshot Hotel originated in Anakie and it was transported to Barcaldine.

As the rail lines moved toward Longreach, Paddy Finn decided to get in early at Ilfracombe.

The Wellshot Hotel was one of the first buildings in the town.

Mr Finn said it was an emotional adventure.

“There was always in the back of my mind, my grandfather,” he said.