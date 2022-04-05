Cent sale to raise funds for big ball

A cent sale was held to fundraise for the upcoming Winton Community Ball.

The sale saw a huge turnout from locals.

There was a $5 entry and was held in the “supper room”.

Organiser Andrew “Juddy” Judd thanked all the support the organising committee received from the Winton community and visitors to the region.

“Thank you to all our volunteers, to those who donated some excellent prizes, and to everyone who attended,” he said.

“Hoping that everyone had a great time and that you’ll spread the word for our next sale.

“Proceeds from the Cent Sale will assist us in staging a ‘Never to Forget’ event in the shape of the Winton Community Ball in August.

“Funds raised from the Ball event will be going to RFDS Qld and Jessamine Place.

“Thank you so much again from the Winton Community Ball Organising Committee.”