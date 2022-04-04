Safety a priority on farms

Michael R Williams

On a farm in McKinlay, AgForce Queensland began a campaign that will have ramifications for farmers throughout Australia – the Zero Harm on Farm campaign.

Despite having only a small portion of the nation’s workforce, agriculture has some of the highest rates of injury and mortality rates among workers of any industry.

AgForce late last year committed, literally, to the goal of zero harm on farm.

AgForce Workforce and Safety Committee Chair James Stintson said the committee received funding from both State and Federal Governments to run workshops with the intention of improving the safety record the agricultural workforce has in Queensland.

“It’s about increasing the understanding of landholders’ obligations, and more importantly, of what they can do to improve their safety record,” he said.

“The statistics tell a fairly compelling story, and one only needs to look at the Worksafe website, and agriculture is right up there with the transport industry, in terms of sheer numbers.

“When those numbers are sifted down into a per capita basis, unfortunately, agriculture is out on its own.”

Mr Stintson said the brutal reality as to why agriculture is facing so many injuries was apathy.

“It’s the ‘she’ll be right attitude, and sadly the consequence of that is, as an industry we’re facing high injury and mortality rates.

“And even more sadly, is those mortalities are happening on family farms and happening not only to ourselves but to family members and people we love the most.

“We’re not applying enough value to those people; we need to start considering ourselves and our self-safety much more than what we are now.”

Mr Stintson said the key elements AgForce is focussing on in this campaign are the encouragement of members to consider workplace inductions, basis risk assessments, and toolbox talks.

“Toolbox talks are simply getting workers around during smoko and talking about what can be done to improve safety on the farm,” he said.

“These are three basic elements and our workshops are for producers to learn how to do those tasks.

“We’re confident that if members can do those three tasks, the rest can fall into place.”

Mr Stintson seriously encouraged people of interest to attend a workshop.

“You don’t need to be a member,” he said.

“Michelle Hartwig is a seasoned campaigner in this area, and she’s an amazing contributor to these workshops.

“I would encourage everyone to seriously consider it.”