Outback Futures lukewarm on budget

Outback Futures has welcomed the Federal Government’s announcement of $648.6 million for mental health and suicide prevention in this year’s Budget.

However, Chief Advocacy Officer, Selena Gomersall, said she is disappointed that Outback Futures’ proposal for targeted programs to address barriers such as accessibility, reliable and consistent service delivery, and stigma in rural and remote communities were not funded.

“We have to make sure that regional and remote communities, which are home to more than a quarter of Australia’s population, are not left for dust when it comes to accessing crucial mental health and wellbeing support,” she said.

“The National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan, which relies on centre-based care, is great for many Australians and addresses some key areas of reform needed to counteract our current mental health crisis.

“But we cannot ignore the fact that people living in very remote parts of our country may still have to drive three or more hours to access these satellite services. For many, who are desperate, that is just not a viable option on a regular basis.”

Ms Gomersall said ignoring the unique needs of remote communities will come at a huge cost for individuals, their families, whole communities, and, potentially, the economy.

“It’s a sobering fact that suicide rates are 60 per cent higher for residents outside of Australia’s capital cities,” she said.

“In any context losing someone to suicide is devastating. But in small, close knit remote communities, where everyone is intimately connected, these deaths have a far reaching and powerful impact, and leave deep wounds.”

Just over seven million people live in a vast area spanning 99.3 per cent of Australia’s land surface.

These communities contribute two-thirds of Australia’s export earnings, through regional industries such as mining, agriculture, tourism, retail, services, and manufacturing.

Ms Gomersall said the ongoing viability of this economic powerhouse, and the survival of the outback more generally, depends on a healthy workforce and healthy communities.

“In an urban context, the effects of poor mental health are more diluted because of population density. In remote areas, the impacts can’t be as easily hidden,” she said.

“That’s why the work Outback Futures does, to support long term, intergenerational change in mental health and wellbeing outcomes so that remote families, businesses and communities can function at their best, is so vital.”

Outback Futures will continue working with the Federal Government to advocate for a national rollout of its bush informed, the whole of the community, early intervention model to address the fundamental causes and impact of mental health issues in rural and remote communities.

“Our model is proven, scalable, and aligns with the five pillars of the National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan (2021),” Ms Gomersall said.

“It also adds significant value to and extends the Plan’s centre-based mental health services, such as headspace and Head to Health, for effective delivery in rural and remote areas that are hard to service.”

Ms Gomersall said she is heartened by the Budget’s strong support for the Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Reform Plan and will continue pushing for more funding specifically for rural and remote communities.