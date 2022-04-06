Gearing up for the big show

Ingrid Miller; Longreach Show Society

Family-friendly and locally-driven is the key message of the Longreach Show Society leading into the 2022 Longreach Show.

There is something for everyone to get involved with at the Show and it all kicks off on Friday 13 May with a jammed-packed program to thrill and entertain all ages.

There’s a huge range of competitions plus livestock exhibits, animal nurseries, RESTA reptiles, fashion parades, agtech demonstrations, Jetpack Action Show, Aussie Freestyle Motox, and Mr Fireworks – just to name a few of the things to do and see.

An impressive line-up of guest speakers is a highlight with celebrity master chef, Matt Golinski hosting a series of healthy cooking demonstrations throughout the day.

Matt’s attendance at our event is thanks to generous grant funding contributed by the Connellan Airways Trust.

To officially open the Show, the weather extraordinaire, Jenny Woodward of ABC will be the special guest to conduct proceedings.

Also, don’t miss a chance to hear Jenny speak about her experience in the news and weather.

Most of the action takes place on Friday 13 May with some events carrying over into Saturday 14 May including the Stockman’s Challenge and Teampenning, sideshow operators and the Arts and Crafts Pavilion open until approximately midday.

Whilst in holiday mode, keen arts and crafts enthusiasts are encouraged to get started on their entries for the Arts and Crafts Pavilions.

The 2022 Section Schedules are gradually being uploaded to the website: www.longreachannualshow.com

Also, stay tuned around town for the printed version of the full Show Schedule coming soon.

The Longreach Show prides itself on being an affordable community event with entry for Adults at just $10 and youth 13-17 years or pensioners $5.

Kids aged 12 years and under gain free entry.

You can become a member for just $20 giving entry for two adults and two kids plus reciprocal entry rights to other Shows across Western Queensland.

For more info get in touch longreachshow@outlook.com.au