Time of the governess part 2

Winton District Historical Society and Museum Inc

The following story is a follow up to the story in last week’s edition titled, “Time of the governess”.

This is a condensed extract from the reminiscences of Ethel Clare Carter (nee Hindmarsh), a young woman who went to western Queensland as a governess in 1911.

Whilst staying with her aunt in Townsville, Ethel was offered a position as governess for the Milson family at Springvale Station, Boulia.

Accepting it, she travelled with the family back to Springvale.

There were three children, Alice, thirteen, Thalia, eleven, and David, nine years of age.

One afternoon after school, Thalia sees the figure of a tall, tired man coming toward the house.

Mr Bell has walked thirty miles that day from the Diamantina.

He left the Railway Commissioner and his party marooned on the banks of the river, all feeling very hungry as they had eaten their last scone.

[They were members of a survey party seeking a route for a rail line to Boulia and beyond].

Mr Milson sent help and soon the station horses pulled the motor cars out of the river where they were bogged. T

The party stayed a week at Springvale and the girls did their best to entertain the visitors, and all were sorry to see them go.

Mr Milson, who makes a splendid host, showed them another route to Winton.

When Christmas arrived it was 125 degrees (52.7C) in the shade, but being a very dry heat, one does not feel it as much as one would imagine.

The black fellows and their wives, about a dozen in all, counting the three or four piccaninnies, had a good Christmas dinner of roast beef and plum pudding, watermelons and rockmelons and homemade beer.

Palpararra Dick, who was a tall, fat blackfellow, had over-eaten.

Feeling very uncomfortable on such a hot day, he went to the creek and rolled over and over in the water, developing cramps, so Mr Milson was called to doctor him with some medicine.

Later, Mr and Mrs Snelling from Cork Station, visited Springvale, bringing their two boys.

Mr Milson arranged a picnic at the springs, which are twenty miles away.

There are several springs, water oozing out of the earth, the largest one being ten feet (three metres) across, more or less.

The ladies and children got into it and sank to their waists, but have to keep their balance as it is easy to topple over.

The force of the water coming up from underground keeps them from sinking.

The Chinese cook was not only a good cook, but an expert fisherman, and it was the usual thing to see him after dinner with his hurricane lamp on his way to the creek to set his lines, and for breakfast, everyone would enjoy a well-cooked meal of fried fish.

The Aboriginals on Springvale Station hold Ethel spellbound with their quaint ways and chatter.

They were all assembled at the large wood heap to wave her farewell when she departed with Alice and Mr Milson.

Arthur Hindmarsh of “Narangie”, near Winton, had reached the Mayne Hotel on his way to Springvale to take Ethel, his sister, back to Winton, but he was unable to cross the Diamantina.

Mr Milson and Alice said “Goodbye” to Ethel at Lucknow Station and she travelled by coach to Winton.

Inside the coach are two shearers, one having a broken leg, an old boundary rider on his way to the Winton Hospital with heart trouble, and a woman cook going to Llanrheidol Station.

That night at Middleton Hotel, Ethel hears the voices of men playing Two-Up, but she manages to sleep and be up in time to start off in the coach.

Fresh rains had fallen in the night making the soil very sticky, and the coach took until lunchtime to travel five miles.

Mr Bunning and Mr Fisken join the coach at Llanrheidol Station, and by the time they reach the Diamantina crossing, darkness has set in. Ethel is advised to sleep the night in the coach, and when morning dawns, everyone is bustling to have breakfast.

The boundary rider steps lightly with his swag over his shoulder towards the coach and then moves away before a moaning sound is heard.

Mr Bunning and Mr Fisken hurry and find the old man has breathed his last. It is sad leaving him behind, and everyone is awed at the presence of death.

A wayside hotel (The Forty-Mile, presumably) which was located somewhere between the channels of the Wokingham Creek was reached at lunchtime and Ethel waits in the dining room.

All at once a huge cat jumps onto the table, seizes a roast leg of a goat, and gets down on the floor with it.

A girl coming in at that moment grabs the joint and puts it back on the table.

The Twenty-Mile Hotel is reached that evening, and Ethel waits there for her brother, who is on his way back from the Mayne Hotel.

She is glad to see her brother, Arthur, and they spend a week at a hotel in Winton to recover from the journey.

She then goes south to Brisbane and on to Goondiwindi to her sister Mabel, Mrs Kirk.