It’s time to go West

By Matthew Pearce

Neil Fisher wants to use his new position as the Face of Rockhampton’s 2022 Relay for Life to fight for the reintroduction of flights from the Beef Capital to the Central-West.

Cr Fisher, who is also Rockhampton Regional Council deputy-mayor and Rockhampton Airport chairman, said 50 people undertook the seven-hour road journey from Longreach to Rockhampton every week for medical reasons alone.

“It’s very hard for them, as there’s so few options. There’s very little rail service thanks to Covid, the bus service is just a few days a week and if you want to fly you have to go all the way to Brisbane and then Rockhampton,” he said.

“Going through my own cancer journey, I met a number of people from the Central West, places like Blackall, Jericho and Longreach, who needed to come in to Rocky every couple of weeks for chemo.

“You can be so sick after chemotherapy, can you imagine not being able to go straight home and rest but to drive six to eight hours to get back home?

“Perhaps our greatest inefficiency in CQ is not having those direct air routes.”

Rockhampton Airport produced a business case for East-West flights as far back as 2018.

Cr Fisher said while the medical need alone was probably the best business case for the service, there were many other benefits as well.

“A lot of families out west have children who go to boarding schools in Rockhampton. Wouldn’t it be great to have that service so that they could fly home for long weekends?” he said.

“It’s probably costing our schools business, with Central-West families sending their kids to Toowoomba because you can fly there and back. And if they go to boarding school in Toowoomba, they’ll go to university there as well, and we’ve lost those young people for Central Queensland.”

Other beneficiaries of East-West flights would include businesses, the tourism sector, agriculture and beef industries as well as employees of government departments including teachers and police.

Longreach Regional Council mayor Tony Rayner said he would be in favour of an air-link between the Central-West and Rockhampton.

“The current regulated air routes provide an essential link to both Brisbane and Townsville, and we really value those connections. But our communities also have strong health and education links to Rockhampton and we’ve long believed East-West flights would be viable,” he said.

“The additional air service would improve those health outcomes in our region and bring economic benefits to both Rockhampton and the Central-West.”

Cr Fisher said while he’d been fighting for East-West flights for about 10 years, Bonza Airlines’ imminent arrival in Rockhampton, as well as the airline industry’s revival after Covid-19, meant now was the right time for it to happen.

“I feel that after Covid a lot of people will fly more regionally now, which is why Bonza has a very good business case, as many people aren’t keen to go through the ‘mega-airports’ like Brisbane, Sydney to Melbourne, but they do want to fly to different regional centres.

“You could fly from Longreach to Rockhampton to Cairns, or even Longreach to Rockhampton to Melbourne.”

Cr Fisher said his ideal scenario would involve return flights from Rockhampton to Longreach every day, with multiple flights a week to places like Barcaldine, Blackall and Emerald.

“Rockhampton actually had those links back in the 1970s when we had Bush Pilot Airways,” he said.

“There are airlines that are very keen and now is the time for the public to be outspoken and show that this is what they want.”