Hoedown throwdown

Michael R Williams

Locals were given a chance to unleash their inner line dancer at Edgely hall thanks to Hoedowns for country towns, a travelling duo of Claire Harris and Kate Strong that brings dancing events to country towns in the name of charity.

Ms Harris said the night was a part of a 20,000km road trip around Australia.

“Our three aims are to put events back on the calendar for rural people, share the love of line dancing, and raise money for seven rural charities,” she said.

“The Queensland one is Aussie Helpers, a charity that helps keep farmers on the land when times are tough.

Ms Strong said this was about bringing rural communities together.

“It’s been a couple of tough years for everyone with Covid and droughts and floods and bushfires and all the rest of it,” she said.

“We really just want to bring communities together – we’re always keen to get on the dance floor.”